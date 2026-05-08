Grainy Aura 1

Craft eye-catching vertical promos with a sleek, minimal design built for Stories and Reels. This template pairs bold headline typography with a hero image strip and a clean subtitle area. Subtle dust particles, soft light leaks and an elegant orbit line add depth without distracting from your message. Easily customize fonts, colors and audio to match your brand and drive clear calls to action. Ideal for announcements, product drops, events and teasers, it’s a fast, polished way to stand out on social feeds and capture attention instantly.