Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grainy Aura 1 - Original - Poster image

Grainy Aura 1

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Minimal
Bold
Dust
7exports
rating
Craft eye-catching vertical promos with a sleek, minimal design built for Stories and Reels. This template pairs bold headline typography with a hero image strip and a clean subtitle area. Subtle dust particles, soft light leaks and an elegant orbit line add depth without distracting from your message. Easily customize fonts, colors and audio to match your brand and drive clear calls to action. Ideal for announcements, product drops, events and teasers, it’s a fast, polished way to stand out on social feeds and capture attention instantly.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us