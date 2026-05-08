Grainy Aura 12

Design a sleek vertical title that feels refined and modern. This template features elegant typography, a centered composition, subtle grain, and warm light‑leak accents for cinematic depth. The motion is calm and readable, with smooth fades and staggered builds that keep attention on your message. Fully customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or campaign, and export in a story‑ready vertical format. Ideal for social posts, announcements, and end screens where clarity and style matter.