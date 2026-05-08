Grainy Aura 5

Craft eye‑catching vertical stories with a sleek, cinematic title layout. This template pairs a bold headline and supporting copy with a clean media panel, while warm light leaks, subtle film grain, and drifting dust create rich atmosphere. Customize text, fonts, colors, and audio to match your brand. Perfect for promos, teasers, and intros across social stories, this minimal design keeps viewers focused on your message. Drop in your image or clip, tailor the palette, and publish a polished story in minutes.