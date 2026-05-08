Grainy Aura 4

Craft attention‑grabbing vertical stories with a clean, modern motion title. This template pairs bold typography with a moody dark backdrop, soft dust particles, a gentle light‑leak glow, and a subtle starburst accent. Smooth slide‑in animation and a centered composition keep your message front and center. Easily edit multiple text fields, swap fonts, and fine‑tune background, texture, dust, and light‑leak colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, announcements, quotes, and promo snippets across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Reels.