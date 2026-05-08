Grainy Aura 9

Create eye-catching vertical stories with a clean, modern layout. This template pairs bold typography with a centered square media frame set against a moody gradient backdrop. Subtle particles and a tasteful starburst accent add depth without clutter. Perfect for Instagram, TikTok, Shorts, and Reels, it’s easy to customize—swap media, edit headlines and captions, and match your brand colors in minutes. Ideal for promos, announcements, or quick updates when you need crisp readability and strong impact on mobile.