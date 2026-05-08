Grainy Aura 10

Design a striking vertical story title with a moody, minimal aesthetic. This template blends elegant typography, subtle film grain, and stacked elliptical rings to create an atmospheric, cosmic vibe. Smooth fades and gentle motion keep the focus on your message, making it ideal for social intros, teasers, and reels. Easily edit multiple text lines, adjust colors, and fine‑tune the tone to fit your brand. Perfect for creators seeking a refined, modern motion title that stands out in feeds without overwhelming visuals.