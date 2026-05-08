Grainy Aura 2

Make your vertical stories stand out with a clean, modern motion title. This template features bold typography, geometric shapes, and a moody gradient backdrop with subtle dust for atmosphere. Customize headline text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or message in seconds. Smooth, staggered reveals guide the eye and keep viewers engaged, making it ideal for announcements, quotes, promos, or quick intros on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. Designed for clarity and impact, it brings professional polish to any short-form content while staying flexible enough for multiple use cases.