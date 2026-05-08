Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grainy Aura 2 - Original - Poster image

Grainy Aura 2

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Story video
Oval shape
Bold
7exports
rating
Make your vertical stories stand out with a clean, modern motion title. This template features bold typography, geometric shapes, and a moody gradient backdrop with subtle dust for atmosphere. Customize headline text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or message in seconds. Smooth, staggered reveals guide the eye and keep viewers engaged, making it ideal for announcements, quotes, promos, or quick intros on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. Designed for clarity and impact, it brings professional polish to any short-form content while staying flexible enough for multiple use cases.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us