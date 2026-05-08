Grainy Aura 7

Craft attention-grabbing vertical stories with a clean, minimal aesthetic. This template pairs bold typography with subtle film grain, dust, and light-leak accents for a refined, cinematic feel. Centered layout and smooth staggered motion keep your message front and center, while pastel accents add just the right pop. Ideal as a motion title or story video for social platforms, it’s easy to customize with your own text, fonts, and colors. Deliver a polished, modern look that adapts to any brand and soundtrack, then export and share in seconds.