Grainy Aura 3

Create a refined vertical story that puts your message front and center. This minimal, elegant motion title combines a square image with a bold headline, subtle pre- and subtitle, and a customizable brand line. Film‑grain texture, a soft vignette, and a halo ring add tasteful depth, while staggered slides and gentle fades keep the pacing calm and polished. Easily replace the image, edit all texts, and adjust colors and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for promos, announcements, and social reels where clarity and style matter.