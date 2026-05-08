Grainy Aura 11

Craft striking vertical Stories and Reels with a clean, cinematic look. This template pairs bold typography with a dark, film‑inspired backdrop featuring subtle grain and light leaks. A sleek opening bar reveal introduces your image, followed by smooth slide‑ins and staggered headings to build focus. Swap in your photo, edit three text fields, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for promos, announcements, or teasers, the centered layout and occasional split‑screen moments add variety without clutter. Make your message pop in seconds and keep viewers watching to the end.