Grainy Aura 6

Create a polished vertical story in seconds. This minimalist, elegant motion title pairs a bold headline with a supporting caption and a sleek media panel. Subtle light leaks and film grain add cinematic texture, while relaxed motion keeps the focus on your message. Customize fonts, colors and content to match any brand or mood. Perfect for short promos, announcements, teasers and social stories across platforms. Deliver an eye-catching, modern look that feels premium yet effortless—ideal for creators, brands and agencies seeking clean, high-contrast storytelling.