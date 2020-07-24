Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Photo Logo Opener - Original - Poster image

Photo Logo Opener

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Geometric
Logo animation
Diamond shape
Minimal
410exports
rating
Build a polished opener with Photo Logo Opener. This minimal, geometric design uses nested diamond frames, a soft pastel palette, and smooth motion to showcase your photos, headlines, and brand mark. Swap in your images, edit the text, refine the colors, and finish with a confident logo reveal. Ideal for intros, promos, and short slideshows, it delivers a modern, elegant look that fits lifestyle, product, or event content. Get a refined start to any video and make your branding memorable in seconds.
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Minimal Brand Opener
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:18
Minimal Brand Opener Original theme video
Elegant Text Opener
By CuteRabbit
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:06
Elegant Text Opener Minimal 2 theme video
Minimal Logo
By CuteRabbit
Edit
00:08
Minimal Logo Original theme video
Quick Logo
By CuteRabbit
Edit
00:07
Quick Logo Original theme video
Elegant 3D Brand Opener
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:16
Elegant 3D Brand Opener Original theme video
Narrative Slide Display
By Moysher
Edit
2K
00:16
Narrative Slide Display Original theme video
YouTube Simple Opener
By CuteRabbit
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Simple Opener Original theme video
Photo Logo
By MotionParsec
Edit
2K
00:13
Photo Logo Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us