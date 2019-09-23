Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation built from bold geometric shapes. This flat-design ident opens with dynamic squares, stripes, and dots that assemble into a striking reveal before settling on a crisp, centered logo and tagline. It’s perfect for intros and outros, and easy to tailor with flexible color controls and a brand-friendly text line. Keep your original logo colors or apply a single transition hue for a cohesive look. Quick to customize and universally stylish, it enhances any channel, product, or presentation.