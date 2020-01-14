Quick Logo

Give your brand a crisp entrance with a fast, geometric logo animation. Concentric diamond lines, decorative shapes, and smooth line wipes build energy before settling on your centered logo and tagline. This minimal, flat design style and duotone palette keep things modern and clean, ideal for intros and outros across any channel. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your identity in minutes—no footage required. Perfect for brands, agencies, and creators who want a punchy, professional reveal that’s quick to make and memorable to watch.