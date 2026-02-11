RGB Rhythm Lower Third 1

Give your videos a crisp, modern identity with an energetic RGB glitch lower third. This transparent overlay pairs bold, minimal typography with rhythmic channel-split accents for instant impact. Easily customize name, title, fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. The clean two-column layout keeps information readable while the glitch styling adds personality for broadcasts, streams, interviews, reels, or event coverage. Drop it over any footage and get a polished, professional result in seconds.