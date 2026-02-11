RGB Rhythm Lower Third 10

Create a striking lower third that pops over any footage. This transparent overlay combines bold typography with crisp RGB glitch accents and rhythmic motion for instant impact. Add a headline and supporting title, tweak sizes, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The design is clean yet energetic, ideal for interviews, reels, livestreams, and promos. With flexible font controls and fast assembly, it delivers high readability and a polished, modern look in seconds—no complex setup required. Drop it over your video, customize, and go.