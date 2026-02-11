RGB Rhythm Lower Third 11

Bring modern energy to interviews, streams, and social videos with this RGB glitch lower third. It features a bold name display with clean subtitle bars for roles or extra info. The transparent alpha lets you place it over any footage, while the scanning bar and color-separated accents add a stylish digital edge. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, and text to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, broadcasts, webinars, and event coverage when you need fast, professional on-screen identification that stands out.