RGB Rhythm Lower Third 3
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Give your videos a high-energy identity with a bold RGB glitch lower third. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography, crisp hierarchy across two text lines, and a vibrant channel-split look that pops on any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. The rhythmic, glitch-driven animation grabs attention without overpowering your content, perfect for creators, brands, and productions that need a modern, digital edge. Simple to edit and fast to deploy, it’s ideal for interviews, streams, promos, and social content where clean, professional identification matters.
