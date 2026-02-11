RGB Rhythm Lower Third 3

Give your videos a high-energy identity with a bold RGB glitch lower third. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography, crisp hierarchy across two text lines, and a vibrant channel-split look that pops on any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. The rhythmic, glitch-driven animation grabs attention without overpowering your content, perfect for creators, brands, and productions that need a modern, digital edge. Simple to edit and fast to deploy, it’s ideal for interviews, streams, promos, and social content where clean, professional identification matters.