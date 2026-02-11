RGB Rhythm Lower Third 4

Give your videos a sharp, modern identity with this energetic RGB glitch lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it features bold headline typography, a contrasting outlined subline, and a sleek banner accent for roles or descriptors. The rhythmic animation uses vivid RGB splits and glitch accents to cut cleanly through any background. Easily customize both text lines, fonts, and colors to match your branding. Ideal for interviews, livestreams, presentations, or creator content where you want quick, professional on-screen identification without clutter.