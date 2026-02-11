Youtube intro for cooking channel
RGB Rhythm Lower Third 7 - Original - Poster image

RGB Rhythm Lower Third 7

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Glitch
RGB split
Glitch effects
Outline text
6exports
rating
Create an eye‑catching lower third with bold kinetic typography and a crisp, minimal layout. This transparent overlay blends an RGB glitch aesthetic, outlined headline text, and a compact label panel for roles or descriptors. The letter-by-letter builds deliver energetic pacing, while subtle chromatic fringing adds modern edge. Perfect for intros, interviews, streams, and promos, it keeps focus on names and titles without clutter. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for instant polish.
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
