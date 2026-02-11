RGB Rhythm Lower Third 5

Give your on-screen titles instant impact with this bold, transparent lower third. A crisp horizontal banner frames your secondary line while the main headline pops with energetic, RGB glitch styling. The clean, minimal layout keeps focus on your message, and the fast, kinetic typography ensures high visibility on any background. Easily customize headline and subtitle, adjust fonts and sizes, and match colors to your brand. Ideal for creators, streamers, editors, and brands who need a modern, high-contrast title overlay that stands out and reads clearly in motion.