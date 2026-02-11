RGB Rhythm Lower Third 8

Give your video a punchy identity with this glitch RGB motion title. Designed as a transparent overlay, it spotlights a bold headline with a clean subtitle in a banner. Perfect for names and roles in intros, interviews, streams, or social videos. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your branding, and adjust pacing to your soundtrack. The crisp outline text and digital banner deliver modern style, while energetic glitch accents grab attention. Drop it over any footage and elevate your content in seconds.