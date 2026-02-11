RGB Rhythm Lower Third 9

Give your videos a bold identity with a modern, glitch‑style lower third. This transparent overlay features large, high‑impact typography with RGB split edges, a clean accent bar, and a hashtag label for roles or tags. The kinetic build and rhythmic pulses keep things energetic while the minimalist layout stays versatile. Perfect for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, event coverage, and branded content. Easily customize names, titles, and colors to match your brand and drop over any footage in seconds.