RGB Rhythm Lower Third 6

Make names and titles pop with a bold, RGB glitch lower third. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography, a clean label bar, and vibrant neon edges for instant impact. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. The rhythmic, staggered animation is perfect for interviews, live streams, intros, and broadcast graphics where fast, modern motion matters. Drop it over any footage to add crisp identification and stylish on‑screen presence without blocking the action. Deliver a minimal, high-contrast look that stays readable at any size and keeps attention where it counts.