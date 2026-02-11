RGB Rhythm Lower Third 2
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Make names and titles pop with an energetic RGB glitch lower third. This transparent motion title overlays any footage and features a bold headline with supporting lines, dynamic channel-split effects, and crisp accents. Easily customize all text, fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. The rhythmic staggered builds and flickers deliver a modern, eye‑catching identity for interviews, YouTube videos, live streams, promos, and more. Drop it over your edit and get clean, professional results in seconds—no complex setup required.
Pack (11)
Similar templates
Best of Besed