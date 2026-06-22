Arcbyte Titles 1

Kick off your content with a bold, neon-glitch motion title. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography, vivid RGB split effects, and high‑energy transitions that punch through any background. Customize two headline lines, tweak font, size, and leading, and set your colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, promos, and stream overlays, it delivers crisp legibility and a dynamic, modern digital look. Drop it over gameplay, tech content, or any high‑impact edit to grab attention fast and keep it. Easy to use, striking to watch, and built for speed.