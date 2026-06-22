Arcbyte Titles 7
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
6exports
Make your message hit hard with a bold, glitch-driven motion title built for gaming and esports. This fast, energetic design features kinetic typography, RGB split accents, and a dark, high-contrast look. With a transparent background, it layers cleanly over gameplay, trailers, and stream edits. Easily customize fonts and colors, then export a punchy opener, chapter card, or callout in seconds. Perfect for team intros, highlight reels, and competitive content where impact and clarity matter.
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of Besed