Arcbyte Titles 9

Boost your game videos with a punchy motion title built for esports and streaming. This transparent overlay features bold, outlined typography, glitch artifacts and RGB split effects for instant hype. Customize the headline, two large numeric fields and colors to match your brand. Perfect as a quick intro, matchup card or scoreboard-style stinger between rounds. Simple controls let you adjust fonts and sizing, while the included audio can be replaced with your own track. Drop it over gameplay, highlights or tournament content and make your message impossible to miss.