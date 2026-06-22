Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Arcbyte Titles 9 - Original - Poster image

Arcbyte Titles 9

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Glitch
Bold
Gaming
Glitch effects
6exports
rating
Boost your game videos with a punchy motion title built for esports and streaming. This transparent overlay features bold, outlined typography, glitch artifacts and RGB split effects for instant hype. Customize the headline, two large numeric fields and colors to match your brand. Perfect as a quick intro, matchup card or scoreboard-style stinger between rounds. Simple controls let you adjust fonts and sizing, while the included audio can be replaced with your own track. Drop it over gameplay, highlights or tournament content and make your message impossible to miss.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us