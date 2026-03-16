Frame & Flow 1
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
8exports
Make striking vertical stories with a clean, minimal design. This template pairs bold typography with sliding panel reveals for a crisp, modern look that spotlights your message and image. Ideal for promos, announcements, and brand highlights, it features a monochrome aesthetic, strong hierarchy, and smooth animations that fit seamlessly into stories, reels, and short-form posts. Customize text, media and colors to match your brand in minutes and export a polished motion title that grabs attention without clutter.
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