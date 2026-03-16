Frame & Flow 3

Craft striking vertical stories with a clean, minimal aesthetic. This template features a monochrome palette, split-screen image panels, and a bold headline to showcase your message. Slide-in panels and staggered text builds add energy without overwhelming your visuals. Ideal for quick promos, announcements, and highlights across social platforms. Easily replace images and copy, and fine‑tune colors for backgrounds, text, and accents to match your brand. The canvas-textured backdrop provides subtle depth, keeping your content front and center for maximum impact.