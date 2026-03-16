Frame & Flow 6

Design a striking vertical story with a clean, monochrome aesthetic. This minimal template features a bold headline, a refined subtitle, and a framed panel that anchors your message. Reveal your image with elegant sliding tiles and smooth staggered motion for a polished, professional feel. Ideal for quick promos, announcements, and product highlights, it balances clarity and style to drive attention. Fully customizable colors, fonts, and text help you adapt the look to any brand in seconds. Perfect for social stories where impact and readability matter most.