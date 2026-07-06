Palm & Type

Launch your video with a bright, energetic opener built around bold cutout headlines, clean white space, and vibrant imagery. This template blends text‑mask typography, sliding panels, and quick mosaic builds to showcase multiple photos or clips before landing on a polished logo reveal. Customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand and soundtrack. Ideal for dynamic promos, travel highlights, lifestyle spots, or channel intros, it delivers a crisp summer vibe with fast, stylish transitions that grab attention from the first frame.