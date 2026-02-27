PopLine Quotes 1

Make your message impossible to miss with this bold quote motion title. Designed as a transparent overlay, it drops cleanly onto any footage. Large quotation marks, punchy two-line typography, and a sleek banner bar create instant emphasis. Fine-tune fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand, and add audio for extra rhythm. Perfect for social posts, reels, intros, chapter cards, and presentations where clarity and impact matter. This minimalist, flat design keeps focus on your words, delivering energetic pop-in and bounce animations that command attention.