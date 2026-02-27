PopLine Quotes 8

Bring your words to life with a bold, minimal quote title that moves with energy. This transparent motion title overlay features kinetic typography, sliding panel accents, and striking quotation marks to frame your message. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and drop in your own audio track. Perfect for intros, reels, and overlays where clean design and maximum impact matter. Whether you’re sharing inspiration, a tagline, or a message, this template turns short text into a powerful visual statement in seconds.