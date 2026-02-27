PopLine Quotes 7

Add punchy, high-impact statements to your videos with a bold, minimal quote title overlay. This kinetic typography scene features oversized type, striking quotation marks, and a clean layout that works over any footage thanks to its transparent background. Customize multiple text lines, adjust colors and sizes, fine‑tune spacing, and sync to your soundtrack for rhythmic emphasis. Ideal as a chapter opener, pull‑quote, or social caption card, it keeps attention on your message while staying fast, clean, and brand‑ready.