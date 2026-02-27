PopLine Quotes 4

Make your words hit with impact. This energetic motion title is built for quotes and strong statements, featuring bold typography, sliding accent bars, and clean flat design. The transparent background makes it a perfect overlay for any footage or solid backdrop. Customize two text lines, adjust fonts and leading, and fine‑tune colors for text, bars, and quote marks to match your brand. With rhythmic, kinetic typography and crisp slide-ins, it delivers attention in seconds—ideal for intros, reels, presentations, and social posts.