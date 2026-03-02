PopLine Quotes 5

Make your message impossible to miss with this bold, minimal quote title. A transparent overlay and kinetic typography keep focus on your words, while sliding highlight bars and a scanning accent add rhythmic impact. Customize three lines of text, choose fonts, adjust sizes and leading, and set colors for text, quotation marks, and emphasis panels. Perfect for intros, outros, reels, and social posts, this energetic motion title turns any statement into a memorable callout that fits your brand in seconds.