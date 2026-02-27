Youtube intro for cooking channel
PopLine Quotes 14 - Original - Poster image

PopLine Quotes 14

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Quotes
Bold
Minimal
Kinetic typography
7exports
rating
Make your words land with impact. This energetic motion title showcases a short quote using bold typography, sliding panels, and tasteful quote marks. Designed as a transparent overlay, it drops cleanly onto any footage or background and stays crisp and legible on all screens. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, social clips, presentations, motivational posts, and more. With kinetic typography and a rhythmic build, your message becomes the hero—clear, modern, and memorable.
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Pack (16)
