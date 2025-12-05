Try for free
Holiday Charm Title

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Christmas
Title
Elegant
Transparent
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
More details
Holiday Charm Title - Original - Poster image
Besed profile image
Created by Besed
8exports
12 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1text
1font
1audio
Set the festive mood with an elegant Holiday Charm Title. It wraps your message in holiday cheer, creating a warm and joyful introduction to your Christmas content. Customize colors, text, and fonts to match your seasonal branding, and use this template to enchant your audience with a celebratory yuletide vibe.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Elegant Smooth Title 8 Original theme video
Elegant Smooth Title 8
Edit
By Besed
6s
1
3
10
Introduce your content with sophistication using our Elegant Smooth Title template. Its minimalistic design commands attention without overshadowing your message. Perfect for modern presentations, this template allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors. Make a memorable impact on any display with this sleek addition to your video edits.
Elegant Smooth Title 5 Original theme video
Elegant Smooth Title 5
Edit
By Besed
6s
1
4
13
Introduce your content with sophistication using our Elegant Smooth Title template. Its minimalistic design commands attention without overshadowing your message. Perfect for modern presentations, this template allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors. Make a memorable impact on any display with this sleek addition to your video edits.
Clean Social Media Button 9 Original theme video
Clean Social Media Button 9
Edit
By Besed
8s
1
3
16
Boost your social media engagement with our Clean Social Media Button Call-to-Action video template. With modern and minimal styling, it's ideal for adding that professional touch to your content. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors, to create clear and compelling invites for likes, shares, and subscribes.
Clean Social Media Button 8 Original theme video
Clean Social Media Button 8
Edit
By Besed
6s
1
3
14
Boost your social media engagement with our Clean Social Media Button Call-to-Action video template. With modern and minimal styling, it's ideal for adding that professional touch to your content. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors, to create clear and compelling invites for likes, shares, and subscribes.
Clean Social Media Button 7 Original theme video
Clean Social Media Button 7
Edit
By Besed
8s
1
2
13
Boost your social media engagement with our Clean Social Media Button Call-to-Action video template. With modern and minimal styling, it's ideal for adding that professional touch to your content. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors, to create clear and compelling invites for likes, shares, and subscribes.
Clean Social Media Button 6 Original theme video
Clean Social Media Button 6
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
3
17
Boost your social media engagement with our Clean Social Media Button Call-to-Action video template. With modern and minimal styling, it's ideal for adding that professional touch to your content. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors, to create clear and compelling invites for likes, shares, and subscribes.
Clean Social Media Button 5 Original theme video
Clean Social Media Button 5
Edit
By Besed
6s
1
4
19
Boost your social media engagement with our Clean Social Media Button Call-to-Action video template. With modern and minimal styling, it's ideal for adding that professional touch to your content. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors, to create clear and compelling invites for likes, shares, and subscribes.
Clean Social Media Button 4 Original theme video
Clean Social Media Button 4
Edit
By Besed
8s
1
2
13
Boost your social media engagement with our Clean Social Media Button Call-to-Action video template. With modern and minimal styling, it's ideal for adding that professional touch to your content. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors, to create clear and compelling invites for likes, shares, and subscribes.
