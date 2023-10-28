Christmas Title 2

Dress your videos in holiday spirit with this transparent Christmas title overlay. A lush pine wreath with string lights, gentle snow and shimmering light rays gathers to reveal your headline and subhead. Smooth, elegant motion sets a cozy mood, perfect for intros, outros, greetings and seasonal promos. Works over any background thanks to alpha transparency. Easily tailor fonts and colors to match your brand or palette, then export in full HD. Add instant festive polish to YouTube videos, social posts, livestreams and more.