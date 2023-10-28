Christmas Title 3

Bring instant holiday cheer to your content with a cozy Christmas motion title. This transparent overlay frames your headline in glowing string lights, subtle sparkles, and smooth lens flares for a festive finish. Perfect as an intro, outro, or on‑screen title for YouTube, social posts, and live streams. Fully customizable text and colors let you match your brand and holiday palette in moments. The gentle, elegant animation keeps attention on your message while adding seasonal warmth.