Christmas Title 1

Bring holiday cheer to your videos with a festive 3D snow globe title. This transparent overlay features gentle snowfall, a cozy winter scene, and a smooth animated reveal. Designed as a motion title, it works perfectly for Christmas intros or a standalone greeting. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand or theme. The two-column layout keeps your message clear while decorative stitches and sparkling particles add seasonal magic. Drop it over footage and share a warm, professional holiday message in seconds.