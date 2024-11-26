en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Merry Christmas Greeting 1
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by hushahir
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Set the yuletide mood with our enchanting Merry Christmas Greeting title that wraps your message in holiday cheer. Adorned with Christmas trees and sparkling ornaments, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to reflect your brand's festive spirit. It's perfect for creating a video that shares the joy and warmth of the season with your audience.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
By onbothsides
10s
5
3
10
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Collage template that brings the holiday spirit to your brand. Featuring magical collage designs such as a star, gift box, and Christmas bauble, this template allows you to unveil your logo with a festive touch. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand's warmth and spread cheer with a video ready to captivate your audience on any display.
By hushahir
7s
2
3
10
Capture the essence of the holidays with a captivating Festive Ornament Reveal that wraps your brand in the cozy textures of the season. Our template zooms into a festive red fabric, setting the stage for your logo and tagline to shine. Customize it further with your specific fonts and colors. This heartwarming clip is perfect for your seasonal campaigns, ensuring your message is delivered in a truly magical way.
By rajpakhare
14s
6
3
9
Witness a jubilant burst of celebration with our Holiday Gift Burst as gift boxes take to the sky before erupting into dazzling sparkles, presenting your logo. With the option to personalize fonts and colors, this video lights up with your unique touch, making your introduction sparkle. Perfect for any purpose, let this template accentuate your message with a bang and a glint of sophistication.
By MotionBank21
7s
7
3
15
Step into the holiday spirit with our New Year Ornament Glow template. Twinkling lights and gleaming ornaments paint a joyful festive tableau, culminating in the dramatic reveal of your logo. Tailor every aspect, from tagline to color scheme, and share a seasonal message that sparkles with cheer. Perfect for holiday promos or greeting, let your brand shine bright in the warmth of the season's magic.
By MotionBank21
10s
12
3
14
Let your brand outshine the fireworks with our Sparkling Festival Orbs template. As radiant spheres burst, your logo and message take the spotlight, marking a dazzling beginning to the New Year. Perfect for festive wishes, this video seamlessly blends with your fonts and colors. Start your year with a video as memorable as your brand.
By MotionBank21
12s
7
4
22
Spread the warmth of the season with our Holiday Ornament Unveil template. Your logo is tenderly revealed amidst glimmering Christmas ornaments, wrapping your brand in festive sparkle. Tailor colors, fonts, and text to suit your holiday style, and publish a video that perfectly captures the season's magic. Ideal for seasonal greetings or promotions, this video will make your audience feel the holiday spirit in every frame.
By hushahir
6s
2
4
8
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logo, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
By hushahir
6s
2
3
6
Unwrap the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Gift Box Reveal template. Watch as the Gift Box opens, revealing a world of Christmas elements inside. The particles gracefully scatter, creating a mesmerizing display as your logo and text are unveiled. This ready-to-publish video can be used as a captivating intro, outro, or standalone presentation. Customize it effortlessly with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a video that captures the essence of the festive season. Get ready to enchant your audience with a video that sparkles with holiday cheer.
Menu
Templates
Solutions