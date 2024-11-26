en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Merry Christmas Greeting 4

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Vacation
Christmas
Holidays
Particles
Titles
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Merry Christmas Greeting 4 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
7exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Set the yuletide mood with our enchanting Merry Christmas Greeting title that wraps your message in holiday cheer. Adorned with Christmas trees and sparkling ornaments, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to reflect your brand's festive spirit. It's perfect for creating a video that shares the joy and warmth of the season with your audience.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Merry Christmas Greeting 3 Original theme video
Merry Christmas Greeting 3
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
10
Set the yuletide mood with our enchanting Merry Christmas Greeting title that wraps your message in holiday cheer. Adorned with Christmas trees and sparkling ornaments, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to reflect your brand's festive spirit. It's perfect for creating a video that shares the joy and warmth of the season with your audience.
Merry Christmas Greeting 2 Original theme video
Merry Christmas Greeting 2
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
4
12
Set the yuletide mood with our enchanting Merry Christmas Greeting title that wraps your message in holiday cheer. Adorned with Christmas trees and sparkling ornaments, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to reflect your brand's festive spirit. It's perfect for creating a video that shares the joy and warmth of the season with your audience.
Merry Christmas Greeting 1 Original theme video
Merry Christmas Greeting 1
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
4
12
Set the yuletide mood with our enchanting Merry Christmas Greeting title that wraps your message in holiday cheer. Adorned with Christmas trees and sparkling ornaments, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to reflect your brand's festive spirit. It's perfect for creating a video that shares the joy and warmth of the season with your audience.
Christmas Collage Original theme video
Christmas Collage
Edit
By onbothsides
10s
5
3
10
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Collage template that brings the holiday spirit to your brand. Featuring magical collage designs such as a star, gift box, and Christmas bauble, this template allows you to unveil your logo with a festive touch. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand's warmth and spread cheer with a video ready to captivate your audience on any display.
Festive Ornament Reveal Original theme video
Festive Ornament Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
7s
2
3
10
Capture the essence of the holidays with a captivating Festive Ornament Reveal that wraps your brand in the cozy textures of the season. Our template zooms into a festive red fabric, setting the stage for your logo and tagline to shine. Customize it further with your specific fonts and colors. This heartwarming clip is perfect for your seasonal campaigns, ensuring your message is delivered in a truly magical way.
Holiday Gift Burst Original theme video
Holiday Gift Burst
Edit
By rajpakhare
14s
6
3
9
Witness a jubilant burst of celebration with our Holiday Gift Burst as gift boxes take to the sky before erupting into dazzling sparkles, presenting your logo. With the option to personalize fonts and colors, this video lights up with your unique touch, making your introduction sparkle. Perfect for any purpose, let this template accentuate your message with a bang and a glint of sophistication.
New Year Ornament Glow Original theme video
New Year Ornament Glow
Edit
By MotionBank21
7s
7
3
15
Step into the holiday spirit with our New Year Ornament Glow template. Twinkling lights and gleaming ornaments paint a joyful festive tableau, culminating in the dramatic reveal of your logo. Tailor every aspect, from tagline to color scheme, and share a seasonal message that sparkles with cheer. Perfect for holiday promos or greeting, let your brand shine bright in the warmth of the season's magic.
Sparkling Festival Orbs Original theme video
Sparkling Festival Orbs
Edit
By MotionBank21
10s
12
3
14
Let your brand outshine the fireworks with our Sparkling Festival Orbs template. As radiant spheres burst, your logo and message take the spotlight, marking a dazzling beginning to the New Year. Perfect for festive wishes, this video seamlessly blends with your fonts and colors. Start your year with a video as memorable as your brand.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us