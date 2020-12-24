Christmas & New Year Titles

Bring warm holiday cheer to your videos with a playful, hand-drawn motion title. This festive design features a central oval headline framed by a leafy wreath, a ribbon bow and a tiny bell—perfect for Christmas and New Year greetings, intros or outros. Choose from nine full‑screen title variations, switch between solid color or media backgrounds, and adjust colors and fonts to match your brand. Smooth write‑on animation and a soft pastel palette keep things minimal, modern and inviting. Ideal for social posts, slideshows and seasonal campaigns.