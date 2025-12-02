Christmas & New Year Title 3
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
18exports
Bring seasonal charm to your videos with a modern Christmas and New Year motion title. This transparent overlay pairs glowing accents with clean typography and circular motifs for a polished, festive look. Ideal for greetings, intros, outros, and winter promotions, it’s fully customizable—edit text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Smooth, cozy motion and a refined palette ensure your message feels warm and inviting on any background.
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