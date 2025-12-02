Christmas & New Year Title 5

Bring seasonal charm to your videos with a modern Christmas and New Year motion title. This transparent overlay blends clean typography, glowing accents, and minimal geometric shapes for an elegant festive look. Perfect for greetings, winter promotions, intros, and social posts. Personalize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and fine‑tune glow for the ideal mood. The centered composition and smooth pacing keep your message clear and stylish on any footage or background.