Christmas & New Year Title 4

Give your holiday videos a refined touch with a minimal, elegant motion title. A glowing ornament and smooth luminous lines create a festive centerpiece, while clean typography keeps your message clear. The transparent overlay makes it perfect for intros, greetings, promos, and social posts. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and campaign. Ideal for Christmas and New Year content when you need a stylish title that feels cozy and premium without visual clutter.