Christmas & New Year Title 2

Bring a warm holiday touch to your videos with a minimal, elegant motion title designed for Christmas and New Year. This transparent overlay features softly glowing accents, smooth curved strokes, and clean typography that sits beautifully over any background. Perfect for greetings, seasonal intros and outros, social media posts, and winter promotions. Fully customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or message, then export and drop it into your edit. Simple, polished, and festive—ideal for creators, marketers, and businesses looking to add seasonal charm fast.