Christmas & New Year Title 1

Bring a modern festive touch to your videos with a minimal, elegant motion title. This transparent overlay pairs clean typography with glowing accents, red spheres, and a smooth curved line for a refined holiday look. Perfect for Christmas greetings, New Year wishes, intros, outros, and seasonal promos. Easily customize headline, subline, and year, plus fonts and colors to match your brand. The centered layout and gentle motion keep attention on your message while blending seamlessly over footage or solid backgrounds.